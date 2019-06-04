Vasileios Zikos Chua, 17, included in Fandi Ahmad’s Merlion Cup squad

National Under-22 coach Fandi Ahmad yesterday named Vasileios Zikos Chua, 17, and three other youngsters who made their professional debuts in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) last year in his Merlion Cup squad.

Striker Zikos, who is the youngest player in the SPL, is joined by his Geylang International teammate Danish Irfan, 20, Balestier Khalsa's Daniel Goh, 19, and Warriors FC's Ryhan Stewart, 19, in the squad for the tournament at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

There will also be experienced names in Fandi's ranks, including his overseas based sons Irfan (BG Pathum United, Thailand) and Ikhsan (Raufoss IL, Norway).

Both have been in fine form, with 20-year-old striker Ikhsan scoring four times in his last five games for the Norwegian second-tier side, the latest coming yesterday morning (Singapore time) in the 6-4 win over Tromsdalen.

His older brother Irfan, 21, meanwhile, has helped his team top the Thai second tier by a 10-point margin after just 15 games.

Besides Ikhsan and Irfan, the Merlion Cup squad also feature right-back Zulqarnaen Suzliman and midfielder Jacob Mahler - who were all part of Fandi's Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup squad last November.

Singapore will kick off their Merlion Cup campaign against the Philippines U-22 at 7.45pm on Friday. They then play either Thailand U-22 or Indonesia U-22 in the final (7pm) or the third-place play-off (3pm) two days later.

All matches will be at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Tickets are available from the stadium's ticketing counter and via www.fas.org.sg/tickets.

GOALKEEPERS:

Kenji Rusydi, Zharfan Rohaizad (both Young Lions)

DEFENDERS:

Danish Irfan (Geylang International), Ryhan Stewart (Warriors FC), Irfan Fandi (BG Pathum United , Thailand), Irfan Najeeb, Prakash Raj, Syahrul Sazali, Lionel Tan, Zulqarnaen Suzliman (all Young Lions)

MIDFIELDERS:

Amirul Haikal (Safsa), Daniel Goh (Balestier Khalsa), Hami Syahin (Home United), Jacob Mahler, Joshua Pereira, Nur Luqman, Rezza Rezky, Saifullah Akbar (all Young Lions)

FORWARDS:

Amiruldin Asraf (Home), Vasileios Zikos Chua (Geylang), Haiqal Pashia (Young Lions), Ikhsan Fandi (Raufoss IL, Norway)