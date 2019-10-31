Warriors defeat Brunei DPMM on penalties to reach Singapore Cup final

Warriors FC celebrating last night after reaching their first Singapore Cup final since 2012.

The proverb "fortune favours the brave" is known to most people, but Warriors FC captain Gabriel Quak's reminder to his team throughout their Komoco Motors Singapore Cup semi-final, second-leg win yesterday was: "The harder we work, the luckier we get."

SINGAPORE CUP SEMI-FINAL, 2ND LEG WARRIORS FC BRUNEI DPMM 5 4 (Jonathan Behe 13-pen, Khairul Nizam 29, Sahil Suhaimi 63, 101, Gabriel Quak 90+2) (Abdul Azizi Rahman 2, Andrei Varankou 35, 59, Razimie Ramlli 98)

Aggregate score 5-5 after extra-time, Warriors win 4-2 on penalties

And indeed it was hard work, belief and a bit of luck that got them through to the Singapore Cup final, following a comeback victory in their thrilling upset over Singapore Premier League champions Brunei DPMM.

The Warriors came from behind to win the match 5-4 in extra-time, levelling the tie 5-5 on aggregate, before sealing the penalty shoot-out 4-2.

In the process, they booked a date in Saturday's final with Tampines Rovers, who defeated Geylang International 2-1 at Our Tampines Hub last night to seal their tie 4-1 on aggregate.

ALL-LOCAL FINAL

It will be the first all-local final since 2014.

With the score tied at 3-3 nearing the end of regulation time and the Warriors staring at an exit, Quak made it 4-3 for the Warriors, sending the match into extra-time.

Both sides scored again, but there was no stopping the Warriors when it came to the shoot-out as goalkeeper Fashah Iskandar took centre stage.

Quak believed his side had "nothing to lose" ahead of yesterday's match at Jurong East Stadium.

"We ended the second half of the previous game very well and I just told them to carry on with the same approach... anything is possible," said the 28-year-old.

"I told them the harder we work, the luckier we get... It wasn't an easy victory for us.

"When it goes down to a penalty shoot-out, it's always luck and lottery and I believe luck was on our side today.

"We really worked hard today.

PLAYED THEIR PART

"Everybody - from defender to goalkeeper to striker - played their part today."

DPMM blinked first during the shoot-out when Warriors custodian Fashah made a save to help them maintain their 2-1 lead on penalties.

Sahil Suhaimi and Tajeli Salamat both converted their spot-kicks for the Warriors, and when DPMM's Charlie Clough sent his shot over the bar, the Warriors rejoiced as their victory was sealed.

An emotional Fashah, hailed by his captain as "the hero of the shoot-out", spoke little after the match but said of his save: "I just wanted to go to the final, that's all."

DPMM coach Adrian Pennock had only good things to say of both sides, adding: "It was just one game too far for us, we looked very tired but I'm not making excuses, Warriors fully deserved going through and I wish them all the best in the next round.

"I'm not going to complain at all because I'm so proud of my players."

Quak expects Saturday's game, the Warriors' first Singapore Cup final since 2012, to be "very tough" but cautioned: "They should be wary of us too - we did trouble them (before) and we know how to play against them.

"Defensively, we have to be tight, we are getting better as a team and the chemistry is good.

"I just hope we can bring all this to the final and create one final memory together."

KOMOCO MOTORS SINGAPORE CUP FINAL