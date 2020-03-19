We were rubbish: Lion City Sailors coach after losing 4-0 to Tampines

Lion City Sailors coach Aurelio Vidmar has hit out at his players after their second-half meltdown against Tampines Rovers in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) yesterday.

In an early-season clash of SPL title-contenders at Our Tampines Hub last night, Vidmar had no explanation for the "rubbish" performance.

After a goalless first half, Tampines striker Boris Kopitovic broke the deadlock by slotting Jordan Webb's centre in between Hassan Sunny's legs on the hour mark.

Ten minutes later, Zehrudin Mehmedovic scored a delightful left-footer from the edge of the area that went in off both posts.

As the Sailors pushed for a way back, Webb finished them off in the 79th minute, while Shah Shahiran completed the rout three minutes later.

Vidmar said: "It was quite even for the first 30 minutes, but Tampines controlled the game from the last part of the first half, and we were not even on the field for the second half.

"They gave us a good lesson... What was most disappointing was the lack of fight, which was unacceptable. I'm not sure why that happened, we have to go back and reflect."

This was the Sailors' second game of the season, following their 1-1 draw with Tanjong Pagar United earlier this month.

Vidmar added. "It has been a stop-start season for us, but that really is no excuse. We were rubbish."

Tampines, coached by Gavin Lee, are top of the league with nine points from four games.

Last night's other result: