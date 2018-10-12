Weiss: Philippines game crucial to Singapore's semi-final hopes

Mongolia coach Michael Weiss believes that Fandi Ahmad's Lions play with more attacking intent than Raddy Avramovic's 2012 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup-winning side.

Six years ago, Weiss' Philippines team were knocked out by Singapore at the semi-final stage, after a single-goal defeat at Jalan Besar Stadium gave the Lions a 1-0 aggregate win.

Ahead of tonight's friendly between his Mongolia side and Singapore, the 53-year-old German told The New Paper: "If we look at the Singapore team of 2012... There were players of foreign heritage like (Aleksandar) Duric, (Daniel) Bennett and Farra (Mustafic Fahrudin).

"Now they are looking more at local players. There are still some experienced players and some young boys. It's a good blend now, a good mix.

"Obviously, the style has changed to a more attacking model... It's good for the future."

Weiss, who coached the Azkals from 2011-2014, added that, while Thailand and either the Philippines or Indonesia are favourites to qualify from a tough AFF Suzuki Cup Group B, the Lions have every chance of upsetting the apple cart at the Nov 8-Dec 15 tournament.

He said: "On paper, you would say for sure Thailand and either the Philippines or Indonesia. But on paper doesn't mean anything. Singapore have the same chance (to qualify from the group).

"If you get a result against the Philippines (in the second group game on Nov 13), anything is possible."

Under Weiss, Mongolia have qualified for the second preliminary round of their own regional competition, the EAFF E-1 Football Championship.

They will play North Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan next month, with the winner of that stage advancing to the final stage of the tournament to face Japan, South Korea and China.

Ranked 20 places below Singapore at No. 186 in the Fifa rankings, Mongolia last faced South-east Asian opposition in March when they drew 2-2 with Malaysia.

Tickets for tonight's match are available at www.fas.org.sg/tickets and at Bishan Stadium.