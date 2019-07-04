Singapore Football

Winning start for Raddy Avramovic's Protectors

Deepanraj Ganesan
Jul 04, 2019 06:00 am

Raddy Avramovic's tenure as Home United coach got off to a winning start yesterday, after the Protectors defeated the Young Lions 1-0 at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Defender Abdil Qaiyyim's close-range strike in the 11th-minute, after a corner was deflected onto his path, was enough to secure the three points for the away side.

Home's win means they leapfrogged Geylang International into fifth place.

Avramovic's side now have 17 points from 13 games in this season's Singapore Premier League, while Fandi Ahmad's Young Lions remain rooted to the bottom of the table with 10 points from 12 matches. - DEEPANRAJ GANESAN

Singapore Football

Singapore Football

Deepanraj Ganesan

