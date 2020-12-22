Young Lions coach Nazri Nasir discharged from hospital

Nazri Nasir is understood to be in line to lead the Singapore Under-22 team at next year's SEA Games in Vietnam.

Young Lions coach Nazri Nasir is recuperating at home after being discharged from hospital on Monday, the Singapore Premier League (SPL) club said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 22).

The 49-year-old had suffered a mild stroke after he was admitted for a medical procedure last Wednesday.

In the Facebook post, the Young Lions said: “Nazri and his family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for all the well wishes and kind words over the past week, which have helped to lift his spirits.”

It added that everyone at the Football Association of Singapore continues to send their best wishes to him and hopes to see him back in action soon.

Nazri, who led Young Lions to seventh in the SPL this season, is understood to be in line to take charge of the national Under-22 team at next year’s SEA Games in Vietnam.