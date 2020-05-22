Young Lions game for a good cause
Catch Young Lions footballers such as Ilhan Fandi and Jacob Mahler as they take on Team Flash in Fifa 20 for a good cause.
This is part of #PlayApartTogether in Singapore (#PATSG) , an online variety gaming programme that hopes to raise donations for home-based nursing, migrant workers and lower-income families.
Catch the show via Zenway Productions (zenway.sg/fb) over these two weekends (May 23-24, May 30-31), from 11am to 4pm.
