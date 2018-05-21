4 titles for pro debutant Ledecky
Five-time Olympic swimming champion Katie Ledecky capped her first meet as a professional with a dominant victory in the 800m freestyle at the Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Ledecky was never challenged en route to a victory in 8min 07.27sec. Erica Sullivan, 17, was a distant second in a personal best of 8:30.15.
Ledecky had earlier won in three events - the 1,500m, 400m and 200m freestyles - and finished third in the 400m individual medley. - AFP
