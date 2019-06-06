Australian swim legend James Magnussen calls it a day

Australian two-time world champion James Magnussen announced his retirement from competitive swimming yesterday, after a decade-long career that earned him 15 major medals.

Dubbed "The Missile", Magnussen has been struggling with shoulder issues in recent years, undergoing surgery in 2015, and said the time was right to hang up his goggles.

"I have taken the time to make the best decision for myself moving forward and, to do that, I wanted to make sure I was in the best space mentally and physically before announcing my retirement," he said.

"At 28 years of age, I feel I could have swum at another Olympic Games.

"But, with the lofty standards I have held myself to over the years and the high expectations I have, I believe now is the right time to step away from the sport."