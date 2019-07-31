Swimming

Drug-tainted Australia swimmer Shayna Jack facing four-year ban

Jul 31, 2019 06:00 am

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack has been notified that she faces a four-year suspension after testing positive to a banned drug, unless she can prove her innocence, a report said yesterday.

Jack tested positive to the banned drug Ligandrol, which helps build muscle mass, out of competition late last month. The Daily Telegraph said the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority had told Jack she will receive a four-year suspension and the 20-year-old will be able to contest the sanction as part of normal processes.

Meanwhile, the Chinese state media hit out at Australia's swimmers after Jack failed a drugs test, accusing the team of "utter hypocrisy" following anti-doping protests targeting China's Sun Yang. - AFP

