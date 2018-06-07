Ex-world champ Magnini faces ban for doping

Italy's anti-doping prosecutors have requested an eight-year ban against former two-time world swimming champion Filippo Magnini, according to reports yesterday.

The Gazzetta dello Sport reported that prosecutors requested an eight-year ban for Magnini and four years for his relay teammate Michele Santucci. They are being investigated for allegedly using banned substances.

Magnini, 36, who is retired, and Santucci, 29, were questioned last October over their relationship with nutritionist Guido Porcellini, who is being probed for allegedly distributing illegal drugs.