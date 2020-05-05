Fina postpones 2021 world meet to 2022

Fina, swimming's world governing body, yesterday rescheduled the 2021 Fukuoka world championships to May 2022 to avoid a clash with the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

The new dates for the event in the Japanese city are May 13-29, 2022.

"After liaising with the relevant stakeholders and receiving feedback from them, we have no doubt that the decision taken will provide the best possible conditions for all participants at the championships," said Fina president Julio Maglione.

"At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, Fina hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned."

Fina had to move the championships because the 2021 slot of July 16 to Aug 1 clashed with the new date for the Tokyo Games, which were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The switch, after consultation with broadcasters, athletes and national federations, follows similar moves by athletics and football for the world championships in Oregon and women's European football championship respectively.