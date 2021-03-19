Swimming

Gabriel Koo, 16, breaks Quah Zheng Wen’s U-17 record

Mar 19, 2021 06:00 am

Teenage swimmer Gabriel Koo, 16, broke the national Under-17 record for the boys' 100m backstroke by clocking 56.58sec yesterday to erase the 56.60 mark set by Quah Zheng Wen in 2013.

Also making waves at the Liberty Insurance 51st SNAG Major Games Qualifier at the OCBC Aquatic Centre yesterday was Lionel Khoo, who won the men's 50m breaststroke in 28.45sec to qualify for this year's SEA Games.

In the women's 200m free, there were also SEA Games "A" cuts for both Christie Chue (2:01.24) and Gan Ching Hwee, who was a mere 0.13sec behind.

In the men's 200m free, 19-year-old Glen Lim clinched an Olympic Games "B" cut, along with a SEA Games "B" cut, after winning in 1:49.02.

