Get early-bird tickets for Fina Swimming World Cup

A stellar cast of swimmers, including Singapore's Joseph Schooling, have confirmed their participation for the Singapore leg of this year's Fina Swimming World Cup.

The event, which takes place from Aug 15-17 at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, will be contested in the long-course 50m format, instead of the short-course 25m.

Besides Schooling, other world-class swimmers such as Australia's Cate Campbell, Emily Seebohm, Mitch Larkin and Hungary's Katinka Hosszu will also be competing, the organisers announced yesterday.

Other Singapore swimmers who have qualified include Amanda Lim, Christie Chue and Teong Tzen Wei.

This year's edition, which also doubles up as a qualifier for next year's Tokyo Olympics, will be the final opportunity for fans in Singapore to catch local swimmers live in action here before the Games.

Early-bird tickets are on sale at 20 per cent off via www.sportshubtix.sg until Sunday.