Glen, Ching Hwee set national records

Singapore's long-distance swimmers Glen Lim and Gan Ching Hwee set national records in the men's and women's 800m freestyle respectively at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships yesterday.

Glen, 17, finished second in his race to Indonesia's Aflah Fadlan Prawira, but set a new national record and Under-17 mark with his 8min 10.33sec effort at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

In the process, he lowered the previous mark of 8:11.59 he clocked at last year's Asian Games in Jakarta.

Ching Hwee,15, led from start to finish to clock 8:42.26, erasing the previous national U-17 mark of 8:44.69 that she set at last year's Youth Oympics in Argentina.

Also swimming in the 800m freestyle was SEA Games 2017 open water silver medallist, Chantal Liew.

She clocked a personal best of 9:03.84.