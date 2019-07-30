Hungarian swimmer ‘sorry’ for touching dancer

Hungarian swimmer Tamas Kenderesi has apologised for "thoughtlessly touching" a nightclub dancer, after being arrested on sexual harassment charges during the world championships in South Korea.

The Olympic bronze medallist, 22, has been barred from leaving the country, while police investigate the incident at a bar in Gwangju, around 330km south of Seoul, at the weekend.

"After coming back from the toilets and heading towards the dance floor, I touched the backside of a Korean girl who was working as a dancer at the club," the swimmer said in a statement.