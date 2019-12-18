Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee out of hospital, aims for 2024 Olympics

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee, who was diagnosed with leukaemia earlier this year, said yesterday that she had been discharged from hospital and will be aiming to compete and win medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Ikee, 19, sprang onto the world stage at last year's Asian Games, winning a record six gold medals.

A big medal hope for hosts Japan for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Ikee was then diagnosed with leukaemia in February.

"Finally, I get out of hospital," she wrote on Twitter.