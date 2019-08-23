Swimming

Jonathan Tan breaks Joseph Schooling’s 50m free mark

Jonathan Tan. TNP FILE PHOTO
Aug 23, 2019 06:00 am

Singapore swimmer Jonathan Tan, 17, broke his first senior national record in the men's 50m freestyle by clocking 22.46sec at the heats of the Fina World Junior Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary, yesterday.

In the process, he eclipsed the previous record of 22.47 set by Joseph Schooling en route to winning gold at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.

Before that, the 50m freestyle record was held for 33 years by local legend Ang Peng Siong.

He had clocked 22.69 at the 1982 US Swimming Championships.

