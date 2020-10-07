Joseph Schooling lends a hand for fund-raiser

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) and its official food and beverage partner, Neo Garden, launched a fund-raising campaign yesterday.

Neo Garden will pledge 10,000 of its signature dish "Curry Bomb" to the campaign, with the proceeds going to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and SSA's One Team Singapore Fund.

Schooling, who received culinary guidance, tried his hand at preparing the dish yesterday at Neo Garden's premises.

To support this campaign, which runs till Dec 31, one can order curry bombs at neogarden.com.sg or call 6896-7757 and use the promotion code "SSANEO". Each curry bomb costs $18.80 before GST.