Joseph Schooling, Teong Tzen Wei in 1-2 finish in Melbourne

Joseph Schooling will be taking part in his pet event, the 100m butterfly, on Saturday.PHOTO: SIMONE CASTROVILLARI/SSA
Oct 25, 2019 09:38 pm

Singapore won both the gold and silver at the men's 50m butterfly final of the Hancock Prospecting Australian Short Course Swimming Championships in Melbourne on Friday (Oct 25), as Joseph Schooling claimed his second title in two days.

The Olympic champion clocked 22.70sec to touch the wall first, ahead of fellow Singaporean, Teong Tzen Wei, who was just 0.04s behind.

Schooling, who had also qualified for the 200m individual medley final but did not take part in the event, had won the 100m freestyle in a national short-course record of 48.05s on Thursday.

In the women's 50m freestyle final on Friday, Amanda Lim clocked 25.14s to finish fifth.

Schooling will be taking part in his pet event, the 100m butterfly, on Saturday, with Teong participating in the 50m freestyle.

