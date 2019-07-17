Katinka Hosszu not slowing down despite off-the-pool issues

Triple Olympic gold medallist Katinka Hosszu has been grabbing plenty of attention outside the pool since her triumphs in Rio, but the Hungarian looks to be hitting top form in time for her events next week at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Hoszzu, 30, is the winner of the last three world titles in the women's 200 individual medley and she has not lost a major final in that race since the 2012 Olympic Games in London, setting the top time in the world this year with 2:08.28.

The "Iron Lady" also has the fastest time this year in the 400 IM, swatting aside any suggestions that her business ventures and personal issues might impact her performance. But the biggest change since Rio has been the end of her marriage, and coaching relationship, with Shane Tusup.

BACK ON TRACK

But Hosszu got back on track after hiring former Switzerland team coach Arpad Petrov, whom she describes as someone who can tell her when it is time to ease off and is also a straight shooter with her.

"Most of the time, he needs to be more the realistic one and more the one who tells me that you need to slow down a little bit," Hosszu said.

"He is someone who says 'let's be smart and see if that (training) is actually going to be beneficial'.