Koga axed after failed drug test

Former swimming world champion Junya Koga has been kicked out of the Japan squad for the Asian Games in August after failing a drug test, officials said yesterday.

The 30-year-old, who won the 100 metres backstroke world title in 2009, tested positive for traces of banned muscle-building substances, according to the Japan Swimming Federation.

Koga denied taking the substances knowingly, but admitted taking a diet of supplements which could have been to blame.

He now faces a maximum ban of four years.

"I feel ashamed, miserable and frustrated," the swimmer told a news conference.

"To those who support me, I'm deeply sorry."