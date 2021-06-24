Maximillian Ang lowers 200m breaststroke record twice in 3 months

National swimmer Maximillian Ang rewrote his 200m breaststroke national record for the second time in three months yesterday, but admitted he was "a bit disappointed" after seeing his time of 2min 13.27sec.

He had clocked the new mark at the 16th Singapore National Swimming Championships Invitationals (Major Games Qualifier), bettering his previous best of 2:13.68 from the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships in March.

Ang, 20, said after his race: "I was expecting a better timing, at least below 2:13 so I was a bit disappointed. But, at the same time, it's an improvement so it's a step forward which I'm happy about."

Adding that there are still areas to improve on, he is aiming to break his record again - and land a gold medal - at the year-end SEA Games in Hanoi, if the event goes ahead.

The ongoing meet at the OCBC Aquatic Centre is the final event for swimmers to qualify for major events such as the Olympics and SEA Games.