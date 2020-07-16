More time slots available at ActiveSG pools for lap swimmers

Although ActiveSG swimming complexes reopened on June 19 as part of phase two of Singapore's post-circuit breaker measures, Joycelyn Ho rarely returned to the Jurong East swimming complex because the public access to lap pools was only from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

The 20-year-old Republic Polytechnic student had found it "inconvenient" to visit the pool because she would usually be rushing through assignments in the evening.

But yesterday, ActiveSG informed its members that lap swimmers would also be able to use its swimming complexes on weekdays from 9am to noon from today, as part of its revised swimming pool slots "to better meet the needs of (the) community".

Ho welcomed the news, saying: "It's great that we are allowed to use the pool in the day now. Previously, when we were allowed to enter the pool only in the evening, it was really inconvenient for me."

Another user, Tey Shou Hern, who goes to the Serangoon swimming complex once or twice a week, felt that having more time slots would help to reduce the number of people present at any given time.

The 22-year-old said: "It could also help to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 even further.

"Bookings for the different time slots would not always reach maximum capacity and people that would want to swim at the last minute could also get a chance to use the pool."

The revised hours apply to the 20 ActiveSG swimming complexes that are currently in operation.

The operating hours at Our Tampines Hub, Sengkang, Yio Chu Kang, Jurong Lake and Kallang Basin swimming pools, which had been extended till 12.30am to cater to lap swimmers previously, will now close at 11pm "due to the low utilisation".

Lap swimming for seniors will remain from 6.30am to 8.45am.

Those who want to use the pools are still required to make bookings through the ActiveSG app or website.

Country clubs and condominiums have also adopted strict measures to limit the number of people at pools.

Apart from restricting the number of people allowed into the pool to 50 and adhering to safe entry procedures and temperature taking, Keppel Club has encouraged swimmers to don their swimming attire before arrival since it reopened its pool on July 6.

Three of its eight lanes are reserved for swimming lessons. It has also implemented a queue system for both changing rooms.

Hillview Regency limited the number of people allowed into its main swimming pool to 30, while another condominium, Cashew Heights, cleans its pool twice a week now.

