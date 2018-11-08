Morozov looking forward to Singapore date

Russian swimmer Vladimir Morozov is looking forward to the Fina Swimming World Cup presented by Yakult in Singapore from Nov 15-17.

Following the China leg of the World Cup last weekend, the 26-year-old has amassed a healthy 104-point lead at the top of the men's rankings.

With the World Championships (25m) coming up in Hangzhou, China, next month, Morozov is hoping to maintain his red-hot form over the last two legs of the World Cup in Japan and Singapore.

He said: "I am using this as my main preparation for the World Championships. After this, I will have a three-week break before the World Championships...

"Hopefully, I do just as well there as the World Cups and then I might take a vacation to an island somewhere, maybe do a little bit of surfing..."

Besides Morozov, other world-class swimmers slated to compete here include Australia's Emily Seebohm, Russia's Yulia Efimova and Hungary's Katinka Hosszu.

Singapore's representatives include Olympic champion Joseph Schooling and Asian Games 50m breaststroke silver medallist Roanne Ho.

Tickets for the Nov 15-17 Fina meet are available at www.sportshubtix.sg. For details, visit www.swimming.org.sg.