No swimming pool, so Adam Peaty adjusts workout schedule and diet

Cyclists and rowers can stay in top shape in their personal gyms even during the coronavirus shutdown, but Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty has to make do with no pool.

The eight-time world champion would have been preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, if not for the postponement caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has forced the 25-year-old Briton to change his workout schedule and diet.

"Swimming is one of those things where you can't really train unless you're in the water and unfortunately we're not going to be in the water for probably another three weeks, minimum," Peaty told BBC Radio.

"It's really hard for a non-swimmer to understand the connection you have with the water. They say a day out (of) the water is two days to get back so it just depends on how long the lockdown lasts and when we can get back.

"(I'm doing) gym in the house then a lot of running, a lot of cycling, but mainly just staying on top of the core."

Peaty's routine at the moment is far removed from his usual 10,000m in the pool on top of gym work, which means a change in his eating habits, too.

"The best thing we can do is stay on top of our diet, because when you're in isolation, all you want to do is eat," said Peaty, who has already readjusted his sights on peaking for next year's Olympics.

"I'm doing a lot of intermittent fasting until 2pm... Just keeps the fat away and that's the biggest battle we have.