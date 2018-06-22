Pang retains 200m IM title

Singapore swimmer Pang Sheng Jun retained his 200m individual medley title on Day 3 of the Neo Garden 14th Singapore National Swimming Championships at the OCBC Aquatic Centre on Friday (June 22).

The 26 year-old held off the challenge of South Korea's Jo Hyungsub and fellow Singaporean Darren Chua to win in 2min 3.31sec. Jo took silver in 2:04.06s while Chua settled for the bronze with a time of 2:04.76s.



"Definitely, I feel that I could have swam faster, but I am still happy with my effort. Our training is currently geared towards the Asian Games, and we are working with our coaches to see how we can improve our processes and techniques. I think this race is a good indication of where I stand and what I need to improve on”, said Pang, whose time was just shy of the meet record of 2:03.27s that he set en route to winning last year.



There was also joy for 17 year-old Singaporean Cherlyn Yeoh, who took home the gold in the women's 100m freestyle, surprising seasoned campaigners such as Thailand's Natthanan Junkrajang, Amanda Lim and Quah Ting Wen, when she touched the wall in 56.61s.

Junkrajang took the silver in 56.78s, while Lim claimed the bronze in 56.95s. Quah finished fifth in 57.05s.



Singapore's Olympic Champion, Joseph Schooling, who won the 100m butterfly on Thursday, had to settle for bronze in the 100m freestyle when he touched home in 50.49s, behind champion Virdhawal Khade of India (50.26s) and Australia's William Yang (50.37s). However, as he was the fastest Singaporean in the field, he was awarded the Neo Chwee Kok Cup, a trophy dedicated to the 100m event.



Singaporean teens Francis Fong and Glen Lim also saw podium finishes in their respective events.



Francis, 18, finished second in the men's 100m backstroke after losing to Yang, who won in 55.58s. Francis clocked 56.22s. India's Arvind Mani was third in 56.38s.



Glen, 15, won bronze in the men's 1,500m freestyle in 15:56.75s, behind champion Advait Page of India (15:25.98s) and silver medallist Aflah Prawira of Indonesia (15:35.98s).

Also taking home a bronze medal was Lionel Khoo in the men's 200m breaststroke. It was his second bronze following Thursday's 100m breaststroke. Australia's Samuel Williamson took the gold in 2:14.84s, three seconds ahead of second-placed Singaporean Maximilian Ang, who clocked 2:17.19s, while Khoo touched home in 2:17.20s.



The Neo Garden 14th Singapore National Swimming Championships ends on Saturday (June 23), with the Neo Garden Sprints - a knockout racing format based on the Mare Nostrum Monaco format, for all the 50m events for men and women.

The morning heats will see the top 20 swimmers from a field of 60 or more qualify for the quarter-finals in the evening, and they will then race for a place in the semi-final (10 swimmers) and then the final (five swimmers).

The top three swimmers for each sprint event will be awarded cash prizes courtesy of title sponsor Neo Garden.

The finals of the Neo Garden Sprints start at 5pm at OCBC Aquatic Centre. Admission is free.