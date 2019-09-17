Para-swimmer Theresa Goh hangs up her goggles

Theresa Goh, the first Singaporean to compete at the Paralympics, announced her retirement yesterday.

The 32-year-old para-swimmer wrote on her Facebook page that "it's time", while thanking national bodies Sport Singapore and Singapore Disability Sports Council, her loved ones and sponsors for their support.

She wrote: "Goodbyes are hard y'all, but it's time and I'm ready. 20 years of blood, sweat and tears have now come to an end. Was it worth it? Every single drop."

Goh, who was born with spina bifida and is paralysed from the waist down, made history when she took part in the Athens Paralympics in 2004.

Two years later, she became the Republic's first swimming world champion when she won the 200m individual medley (SM5) at the International Paralympic Committee World Championships in Durban, South Africa.

Goh, who also won a Paralympic bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke (SB4) at Rio 2016, is also the most bemedalled Singapore athlete at the Asean Para Games. She has 33 medals, of which 30 are gold, from nine editions.