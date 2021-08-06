Paralympic champion Yip: Even without competitions, progress is a must

Three-gold Paralympic champion Yip Pin Xiu added a second Sportswoman of the Year trophy to her collection yesterday, picking up the accolade for the second time in three years.

This year's awards are a special "Resilience" edition due to the lack of international competitions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and are supported by Haw Par Corporation via a $120,000 donation to the Singapore Disability Sports Council.

Para-swimmer Yip, 29, was honoured for her determination.

The former Nominated Member of Parliament was also recognised for her contributions to the community.

She now serves on the World Para Swimming high support needs group, Singapore's National Youth Council and the Safe Sport Commission.

Yip's coach Mark Chay was named the Coach (High Performance) of the Year (Resilience).

Para-cyclist Steve Tee, along with his pilot Ang Kee Meng, took home the Sportsman of the Year (Resilience) gong.

Yip, who has muscular dystrophy, was happy and honoured to win a second Sportswoman title, adding that she is excited and nervous ahead of her fourth Paralympics.

At the Aug 24-Sept 5 Tokyo Games, she will defend her 50m and 100m backstroke (S2) titles - she also holds the world record in both events.

In place of international competitions, she has raced in local meets and timed trials.

She said: "Even though there were no competitions, progress was still necessary. I didn't have a single day off because sport waits for no one.

"As an athlete, I hold that responsibility to myself and my team that I give my 100 per cent at every session, so my mindset is always on."

While she has not set a medal target, she hopes to "come back with a timing I'm happy about".

SINGAPORE DISABILITY SPORTS AWARDS 2021