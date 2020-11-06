Quah Ting Wen lowers 50m freestyle national short-course record again

Swimmer Quah Ting Wen has rewritten the Singapore short-course record for the women's 50m freestyle for the second time in 11 days.

Racing for DC Trident in the International Swimming League in Hungary yesterday, Quah clocked 24.03sec to finish fourth, bettering her 24.26sec effort on Oct 26.

Sarah Sjostrom won the race in 23.41sec, while her Energy Standard teammate Femke Heemskerk was third (23.79). Iron's Ranomi Kromowidjojo (23.55) finished second.

Quah had also lowered the national 50m butterfly short-course record last Saturday, clocking 25.35sec to shave 0.08sec off Tao Li's 2013 mark.