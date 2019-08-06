Ryan Lochte wins 200m IM at US swim championships

Six-time Olympic gold medallist Ryan Lochte, back from a 14-month suspension, won the 200m individual medley yesterday morning (Singapore time) at the US swimming championships in Palo Alto, California.

Lochte, 35, clocked 1min 57.76sec to stamp himself as a contender for a fifth Olympic team next year.

"This was a lot easier 10 years ago," said Lochte, who finished 1.07s in front of silver medallist Shaine Casas.

"I've got a lot of ways to go for 2020."

Lochte was suspended for 10 months after a scandal at the 2016 Olympics, where he was found to have fabricated a story about a robbery during a drunken late-night episode in Rio de Janeiro.

He had returned from that ban when he was handed a 14-month suspension by the US Anti-Doping Agency over a prohibited intravenous infusion of legal vitamins - which he posted on social media.