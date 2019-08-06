Ryan Lochte wins 200m IM at US swim championships
Six-time Olympic gold medallist Ryan Lochte, back from a 14-month suspension, won the 200m individual medley yesterday morning (Singapore time) at the US swimming championships in Palo Alto, California.
Lochte, 35, clocked 1min 57.76sec to stamp himself as a contender for a fifth Olympic team next year.
"This was a lot easier 10 years ago," said Lochte, who finished 1.07s in front of silver medallist Shaine Casas.
"I've got a lot of ways to go for 2020."
Lochte was suspended for 10 months after a scandal at the 2016 Olympics, where he was found to have fabricated a story about a robbery during a drunken late-night episode in Rio de Janeiro.
He had returned from that ban when he was handed a 14-month suspension by the US Anti-Doping Agency over a prohibited intravenous infusion of legal vitamins - which he posted on social media.
Lochte won Olympic gold in the 200m back in 2008 at Beijing and in the 400m IM in 2012 in London and the 4x200m free gold in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now