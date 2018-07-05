Schooling is Canon's brand ambassador

Canon unveiled a new partnership with Singapore's Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling yesterday at the OCBC Lounge at the Singapore Sports Hub.

The deal, which runs from 2018 to 2021, will see Schooling, 23, become the latest brand ambassador for the imaging and optical products manufacturer.

In addition to fronting Canon's marketing campaigns across print and digital platforms, he will also appear at Canon events to engage with customers and photography enthusiasts.

His parents Colin and May will also be featured in some of these marketing campaigns.

He said: "I am very grateful for the immense support I've received since turning professional. Canon is very reputable and world class, and when a company like Canon picks you it shows and tells you what your worth is."

Canon also announced a renewal of its decade-long sponsorship with the Singapore Bowling Federation (SBF), which began in 2009.

SBF president Jessie Phua welcomed the announcement, saying: "To receive the support from a global brand like Canon is an amazing affirmation for Singapore Bowling and our team.

"The partnership with Canon is not only a boost for our athletes and coaches, but it also gives our federation the courage to embark on bold and creative initiatives."

National bowler Shayna Ng echoed similar sentiments, saying: "In the past we didn't have very good funding, but, when they (Canon) came aboard, we had the funds to help to groom the athletes."

Canon declined to reveal the value of both sponsorships.

The deals are part of Canon's long involvement with the local sports scene, including sponsorship of Singapore Premier League team Albirex Niigata .

Said Melvyn Ho, senior vice- president and head of Singapore operations, Canon Singapore: "Canon has been an active patron of the sports community, and we applaud the discipline and tenacity exhibited by our local athletes.

"We are excited to renew our partnership with the SBF for the 10th year, and warmly welcome Joseph Schooling as our latest brand ambassador."