Swimming

Schooling misses out on 100m fly semis

Joseph Schooling finished eighth in his heat of the 100m butterfly at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jul 26, 2019 10:49 am

Singapore's Joseph Schooling missed out on the semi-finals of the 100m butterfly at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, after clocking 52.93sec to finish eighth in his heat on Friday (July 26).

He finished 24th overall and missed the top-16 cut for the semi-finals later in the day. American Caeleb Dressel topped the heats with 50.28s in the ninth and final heat for the event. Australia's David Morgan (52.44s) was the final qualifier for the top 16.

At the 2017 world championships, Schooling had won a joint-bronze with Briton's James Guy in 50.83s.

The 24-year-old clocked 54.63s in his last competitive outing, the Singapore National Swimming Championships in June at the OCBC Aquatic Centre. In May, he won the Japan Open in 52.00s.

At the same event of the 2018 Asian Games, he had won the gold in a Games record of 51.04s.

Earlier at the world meet in South Korea, Schooling clocked 23.73s to finish 20th overall, failing to make the last 16 of the 50m fly.

Joseph Schooling en route to winning the 100m butterfly at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships in 52.70s.
Schooling, Ting Wen cruise to victory

joseph schoolingWorld Swimming Championships100m butterfly