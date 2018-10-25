Schooling to revive rivalry with Li

Joseph Schooling will revive his rivalry with China's Li Zhuhao at the Fina Swimming World Cup presented by Yakult in Singapore next month.

The duo last met at the Asian Games in Jakarta in August, when Schooling won the 100m butterfly with a Games- record 51.04sec. Li won the silver in 51.46.

Li, who finished second to Chad le Clos at the Singapore event last year, will no doubt be aiming to do one better at the Nov 15-17 event at the OCBC Aquatic Centre. He was on the list of participants that China confirmed yesterday.

Besides Li, up-and-coming freestyle and butterfly specialist Zhang Yufei looks set for a match-up in the pool with Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom.

Zhang had a successful Asian Games campaign, leaving Jakarta with a gold in the 200m butterfly, a silver in the 100m butterfly and another gold for the 4x100m mixed medley.

Breakout star of the 2012 Summer Olympics, Ye Shiwen, will also make an appearance in Singapore.

The final leg of the Fina Swimming World Cup looks set to be an exciting finale with appearances by several world-class swimmers, including Australia's Emily Seebohm and Hungary's Katinka Hosszu. Tickets for the event are on sale at www.sportshubtix.sg.