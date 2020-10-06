Schooling tries his hand at preparing 'Curry Bomb' in fund-raiser

Singapore swim star Joseph Schooling and Neo Group Limited's founder, chairman and chief executive officer Neo Kah Kiat at the launch of a fund-raiser on Tuesday.

Singapore's Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling, the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) and its official food and beverage partner Neo Garden launched a fund-raising campaign on Tuesday (Oct 6).

Neo Garden will pledge 10,000 of its signature dish “Curry Bomb” to the campaign, with the proceeds going to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and SSA’s One Team Singapore Fund.

Schooling tried his hand at preparing the “Curry Bomb” with guidance from operations manager, Jacqueline Teoh, at Neo Garden’s premises. He was shown the intricacies of preparing the dish, from preparing the curry, to cooking the chicken, as well as making the dough for the bread and putting the dish together.

“Cooking is one of my hobbies and I had a great time learning from the experts this afternoon. I would like to thank Mr Neo and Neo Garden for their generosity," said Schooling. "The funds will go a long way towards helping those in need. It will also give the swim team a great boost as we continue to train towards Tokyo 2020."

Expressing his delight to partner SSA for this fund-raiser, Neo Group Limited's founder, chairman and chief executive officer Neo Kah Kiat said: “Especially in these trying times, we are pleased to be able to contribute back to society. Neo Garden and SSA have had a fruitful partnership for the past five years, and we look forward to further collaborations.”

The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund's general manager Tan Bee Heong expressed her gratitude to the SSA, Neo Garden and Schooling, saying: "In the midst of this pandemic, when low-income families need more financial help and support, we are grateful that Joseph Schooling, Neo Garden and SSA have come together to raise funds for our needy students with this very creative idea.

"The funds raised will enable us to continue our efforts in providing school pocket money and other resources to about 10,000 beneficiaries we support each year."

To support this campaign, one can order curry bombs at www.neogarden.com.sg or call 6896-7757 and use the promotion code “SSANEO”. Each curry bomb costs S$18.80 before GST.

SSA has also launched the campaign on giving.sg for other donors who may wish to contribute to this campaign. Donors can visit www.giving.sg/singapore-swimming-association/currybombfund