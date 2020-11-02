Second national record in 6 days for swimmer Quah Ting Wen at ISL

Quah Ting Wen has broken two national records at the ongoing International Swimming League (ISL), which is her first competition in nine months.

Swimmer Quah Ting Wen broke her second national record in less than a week, lowering the women's 50m butterfly short-course mark to 25.35 seconds last Saturday.

Racing for DC Trident, she set the time in Match 5 of the International Swimming League (ISL) in Budapest, Hungary, finishing second behind Beryl Gastaldello - who represents the LA Current team. The Frenchwoman clocked 24.95sec.

Quah, who is the first Singaporean to take part in the ISL, beat Tao Li's time of 25.43sec, which was set at the Fina Swimming World Cup in Aug 2013.

The 28-year-old posted on Instagram: "Taking a moment amidst the swimming frenzy to reflect and be thankful for everything the last 3 weeks have given me.

"Team @dctridentisl has started to feel like a second family, a second home. I haven't felt this comfortable as a swimmer in a long time and I want to cherish this feeling and hold on to it for as long as I can.

"National records in the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly... to end a tiring but super fun week of racing. Four days of rest and training before we race again as a fam."

The ISL, which began on Oct 16, is Quah's first competition in nine months. The meet, which is in its second year, features 10 teams and a host of world-class talent, including Caeleb Dressel and Katinka Hosszu.

Last Monday, Quah - who is aiming to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics - lowered the 50m freestyle short-course national record at the Duna Arena.

Her time of 24.26 in Match 4 of the ISL saw her finish joint-fourth with Cali Condors' Olivia Smoliga, behind NY Breakers' Kasia Wasick (23.43) and Iron's pair Ranomi Kromowidjojo (23.82) and Melanie Henique (23.88).

The previous national record of 25.09sec was set by Amanda Lim in 2014.