Singapore leg of Fina World Cup cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

The Singapore leg of the Fina Swimming World Cup is the latest sporting event here to be cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Singapore event was the first of six stops in the series, which has a total prize purse of US$2.5million (S$3.5m), and was scheduled for Sept 4-6 at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

The Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) said yesterday the decision was made following discussions with Fina, swimming's international governing body, and national sports agency Sport Singapore.

"The health and safety of the fans, athletes and everyone involved in the running of the event is our highest priority and we are supportive of the nation's effort to minimise the transmission of the Covid-19 and protect our people," SSA president Lee Kok Choy said.

"We are hoping that the situation will get better and look forward to hosting the event next year."