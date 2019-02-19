Singapore swimmer Roanne Ho retires

Singapore swimmer Roanne Ho has decided to retire from competitive swimming.

The 26-year-old, who clocked a national record of 31.23sec to win an Asian Games silver medal in the 50m breaststroke last year, made the announcement on her Facebook page yesterday.

"Holding on was tough, this I'll admit. But letting go is not any easier," she wrote, adding that there are many reasons for her decision.

"When I made my comeback, all I wanted was a gold medal at the 2015 SEA Games because it was on home ground. Here we are, 4 years later," she said.

Ho won the 50m breaststroke gold in 2015 after taking several years off for her studies. She had made her SEA Games debut in 2009.

At the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, she retained the 50m breaststroke gold in a Games record of 31.29sec - just a year after suffering from a life-threatening condition - her right lung had collapsed by 80 per cent.

She added: "I am fully appreciative of the opportunities I was given to have experiences that money can't buy.

"However, it's time to close this chapter. Who knows? Maybe I'll come back in 3 years. But for now, a new adventure awaits..."