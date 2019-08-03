Singapore's mixed 4x100m free quartet break national record

(From left) Darren Chua, Quah Zheng Wen, Quah Ting Wen and Cherlyn Yeoh after their record-breaking swim in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Singapore claimed their second bronze medal in the Japan leg of the Fina Swimming World Cup on Saturday (Aug 3) with another record-breaking swim.

This time, the quartet of Quah Zheng Wen, Darren Chua, Quah Ting Wen and Cherlyn Yeoh smashed the national record in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay.



They clocked 3min 27.75sec to eclipse the previous mark of 3:30.26 set by Chua, Jonathan Tan, Quah Jing Wen and Yeoh at the Fina World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, last week.



The record-breaking Singapore quartet were just 0.19sec behind the silver-winning Hungarian team headlined by Katinka Hosszu.

Australia, which included stars such as Cameron McEvoy and Cate Campbell, won gold in 3:24.89.

This is the second bronze at the meet for Ting Wen, who finished third in the women's 50m freestyle on Friday with her 24.92s effort, which saw her become the first Singaporean woman to go below 25 seconds in the event.

“We are really happy," said the 26-year-old. "That’s one more national record for the team. We went out there on a mission and we had fun in the process.

"We did it for one another and we’re really happy with how we did it. It was good to step it up at night and go head to head with some big names.”

Ting Wen will be taking part in the women's 100m freestyle on Sunday, along with Amanda Lim, Cherlyn Yeoh, Christie Chue and Gan Ching Hwee.