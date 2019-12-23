Sjostrom bags International Swimming League’s first MVP award

Sarah Sjostrom dominated Cate Campbell in the final round of the freestyle skins race to lock up International Swimming League's (ISL) first season's Most Valuable Player award, as the glitzy new series concluded yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Swedish Olympian's storming finish helped boost her Energy Standard outfit to the team title in the fast-paced professional league, designed to shake up swimming and expand the profile of a sport whose biggest moments traditionally come at the Olympics and World Championships.

And it saw her scoop the US$50,000 (S$68,000) season MVP with 243.5 points, just 3.5 points ahead of American star Caeleb Dressel.

Sjostrom said that the ISL pitting men against women for the major season award was a pull factor for her in an age when equality of pay in all walks of life, including sports, is a hot topic.