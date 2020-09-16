SSA appoints Anastasia Goutseva as new artistic swimming coach

The Singapore Swimming Association yesterday announced the appointment of Anastasia Goutseva as its new Artistic Swimming head coach.

The Belarusian, 45, replaces Geraldine Narvaez, whose tenure expired last month.

Goutseva was the head coach of Greece from 2005 to 2009. She led them to tenth place in the women's duet at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

From 2010 to 2016, she was Canada's assistant coach and the duet of Marie-Pier Boudreau Gagnon and Elise Marcotte finished fourth in the 2012 London Olympics. Canada were also fourth in the team event.

She competed under the former Soviet Union's flag as a junior athlete from 1982 to 1991. Following the break-up of the Soviet Union, she represented Belarus from 1991 to 1998 at the Fina World Championships and European Championships.