Sun Yang bags fourth 400m free crown at world champs

China's Sun Yang stormed to the 400 metres freestyle gold at the world swimming championships yesterday, retaining his title and winning it for a record fourth time.

After a conservative first 200m, Sun pulled away inexorably over the second half to finish in 3min 42.44sec in Gwangju, South Korea, and claimed his 10th world title.

Australian Mack Horton claimed silver in 3:43.17 and Italian Gabriele Detti bronze in 3:43.23 for a carbon copy of the 2017 podium in Budapest, Hungary.

As Sun climbed out of the pool after winning the first gold medal of the eight-day swimming competition, the triple Olympic champion pumped his fist at the crowd and bellowed in delight.

Meanwhile, Australian teenager Ariarne Titmus shocked Olympic champion Katie Ledecky to win the 400m freestyle title.

The 18-year-old came home in 3:58.76 ahead of Ledecky (3:59.97), who had been gunning for a fourth straight world crown in the event, with Leah Smith in third (4:01.29).