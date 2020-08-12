Swimming

Swimmer Rikako Ikee to return to competition after leukaemia battle

Swimmer Rikako Ikee to return to competition after leukaemia battle
Rikako Ikee.PHOTO: AFP
Aug 12, 2020 06:00 am

Japanese swimming star Rikako Ikee has registered for a competition in Tokyo this month, her first since her shock diagnosis with leukaemia last year, local media reported yesterday.

The 20-year-old was a strong favourite for the 100m butterfly gold at her home Olympic Games before revealing last year that she had been diagnosed with leukaemia.

After being hospitalised for 10 months, she was discharged last December and resumed training in March.

Public broadcaster NHK and Kyodo News said yesterday that Ikee has registered for a 50m freestyle race organised by the Tokyo Swimming Association on Aug 29.

Ikee , who won six titles at the 2018 Asian Games, has not said if she would reconsider competing in next year's Olympics, following its postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But she played a role at a subdued year-to-go ceremony for the postponed Olympics last month, urging disheartened athletes not to lose faith.

Sports

Over 300,000km clocked in virtual cycling event

Related Stories

Pre-schoolers get a taste of National Day activities

Singapore Floorball Association makes remarkable turnaround in 4 years

Singapore leg of Fina World Cup cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

"Think of the coming year not simply as a one-year postponement, but a plus-one," she said.

"To overcome adversity, what we need is hope, a flame of hope... glowing in the distance allows us to keep trying, to keep moving forward, no matter how hard it is." - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS