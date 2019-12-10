Tears for Ting Wen and Jing Wen as older sister wins 100m fly final

It was a Singapore one-two in the women's 100m butterfly final at the New Clark City Aquatics Center yesterday, but the tears flowed for both the gold and silver medallists.

Quah Ting Wen, 27, who won in 59.62 seconds, teared up on the winners' podium as the national anthem played while her 18-year-old sister Jing Wen broke down during the post-race interview.

Jing Wen, who was the fastest qualifier in the heats and led for much of the final, finished just 0.11sec behind Ting Wen, with Jasmine Alkhaldi of the Philippines finishing third in 1:00.39.

Said the elder Quah: "My coaches will probably not be happy with me saying this, I hate losing... and we all love to be No. 1, but if there was ever anyone (who) I wanted to beat me, it would be my sister.

"I've been training with her for the last year and I know how hard she works, and I wanted this for her.

"We've been on all three relays together, it's been really nice being in the same lane as her.

"But I think I treasure today's race a lot because I don't have a lot of opportunities to swim beside her in a race...

"I don't know how long more I'll be able to say that I'm on the same team or swim next to her... so tonight was special for me."

Between the sisters, they have won 10 golds and a silver in the Philippines.

Their brother - Zheng Wen, 23 - also starred in the pool, becoming the first swimmer to meet two Olympic "A" qualification times at a Games.

His six golds and two silvers mean the siblings have contributed 16 golds and three silvers to the squad's tally of 23 golds, 10 silvers and four bronzes. - DILENJIT SINGH