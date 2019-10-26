Teong Tzen Wei breaks national short-course record in 50m free

Teong Tzen Wei won a gold and silver at the Hancock Prospecting Australian Short Course Championships.

A day after winning the silver medal in the 50m butterfly, Singapore swimmer Teong Tzen Wei grabbed the gold in the 50m freestyle at the 2019 Hancock Prospecting Australian Short Course Swimming Championships in Melbourne.

Teong clocked 21.41sec to touch the wall first on Saturday (Oct 26), breaking his own national record of 21.72s set at last year's Fina World Cup in Singapore.

Australia's Ash Brinkworth and Grayson Bell finished second and third in 21.93s and 21.98s respectively.

Singapore's Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, who pipped Teong to win the 50m butterfly by 0.04s on Friday, finished sixth in the 100m butterfly.

Schooling clocked 52.36s in a race that Australia's David Morgan won in 51.06s. At July's World Championships in South Korea, Schooling failed to make the semi-finals, following a 52.93s effort.