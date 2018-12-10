Top swimmers challenge Fina with lawsuit
Three world-class swimmers have filed a lawsuit in the United States, challenging what they allege is the monopoly world governing body Fina has over the control of international competitions.
The lawsuit, brought on behalf of three-time Olympic gold medallist Katinka Hosszu of Hungary and US world champions Tom Shields and Michael Andrew, followed the cancellation of a new professional swimming event scheduled for Dec 20-21 in Turin.
"Fina's insistence that the world's best swimmers may compete only on Fina's terms and its efforts to enforce that rule are nakedly anti-competitive," said the lawsuit which the trio said was filed "on behalf of all elite swimmers".
The Italian federation said Fina had threatened sanctions against those swimmers taking part in the event, which was put together by organisers of the International Swimming League. - REUTERS
