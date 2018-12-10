Top swimmers challenge Fina with lawsuit

Three world-class swimmers have filed a lawsuit in the United States, challenging what they allege is the monopoly world governing body Fina has over the control of international competitions.

The lawsuit, brought on behalf of three-time Olympic gold medallist Katinka Hosszu of Hungary and US world champions Tom Shields and Michael Andrew, followed the cancellation of a new professional swimming event scheduled for Dec 20-21 in Turin.

"Fina's insistence that the world's best swimmers may compete only on Fina's terms and its efforts to enforce that rule are nakedly anti-competitive," said the lawsuit which the trio said was filed "on behalf of all elite swimmers".