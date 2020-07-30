Watch inspirational film Swim Team for free

Swim Team is about how the parents of an autistic boy formed a competitive swim team made up of swimmers with autism in the United States.

The US Embassy in Singapore has launched a free screening of inspirational film Swim Team in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act on July 26.

Directed by Lara Stolman, the film is about how the parents of an autistic boy formed a competitive swim team made up of swimmers with autism in the United States. You can watch the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/208237156

Thanks to the US Embassy in Singapore, readers of The New Paper will be able to watch the full film for free from now to Aug 9, 11.59am. No registration is needed, simply click the link below and enter the password.

https://simarama.com/usembassysg/

Password: SWIMUSA