Swimming

Watch inspirational film Swim Team for free

Watch inspirational film Swim Team for free
Swim Team is about how the parents of an autistic boy formed a competitive swim team made up of swimmers with autism in the United States.
Jul 30, 2020 09:47 pm

The US Embassy in Singapore has launched a free screening of inspirational film Swim Team in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act on July 26.

Directed by Lara Stolman, the film is about how the parents of an autistic boy formed a competitive swim team made up of swimmers with autism in the United States. You can watch the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/208237156

Thanks to the US Embassy in Singapore, readers of The New Paper will be able to watch the full film for free from now to Aug 9, 11.59am. No registration is needed, simply click the link below and enter the password.

https://simarama.com/usembassysg/

Password: SWIMUSA

Joscelin Yeo has continued to contribute to the sports scene as a vice-president of the Singapore Swimming Association, since leaving competitive swimming after the 2006 Asian Games.
Team Singapore

SportSG to review induction process for its Hall of Fame, after debate sparked by Joscelin Yeo's omission

Related Stories

We've got time to get Schooling trim and fit before Olympics, says coach

Schooling and Zheng Wen bring out the best in each other

Schooling pips Zheng Wen by 0.03s in 100m fly as both meet Olympic qualifying mark

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Swimming