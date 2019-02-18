Yip wins a silver in World Para Swimming World Series

Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu won a silver medal in the Melbourne leg of the 2019 World Para Swimming World Series yesterday.

The 27-year-old scored 792 points to finish second in her pet event - the 50m backstroke - behind New Zealand's Tupou Neiufi, who bagged 862 points to win the multi-class event.

On Saturday, Yip finished fourth in the 100m backstroke.

This year's series is the largest to date, with Australia and Singapore added to the calendar to give swimmers high-level exposure across four continents.

A multi-class point system is used for the series, where swimmers of different classes compete in the same event, and their timings are compared to their class' world record for points.

The closer a swimmer's timing is to the world record, the higher the points.

Said Yip: "I am satisfied with my timing for this afternoon but am excited about going back to work on some aspects to improve it. I am looking forward to the Singapore leg in May."

Fellow Team Singapore swimmers were also in action. Theresa Goh finished fourth in the 50m breaststroke, 58 points behind third , while Sophie Soon was sixth in the same event.

Toh Wei Soong missed a bronze in the 50m freestyle by 24 points, but finished the competition with personal bests in the 50m backstroke (37.90sec) and 200m freestyle (2min 25.21sec).

The Singapore leg takes place from May 10-12.