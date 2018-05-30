$32k for retired paddler Pang

(From left) Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education, and Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling with STTA chief Ellen Lee and Pang Xue Jie.

Pang Xue Jie has received $31,657.50 from the Singapore Table Tennis Association's (STTA) youth endowment fund upon retiring from the national team.

The 25-year-old, who left the national set-up to start a blockchain-related company, said: "I would like to thank STTA for looking after my well-being after my retirement from the sport.

"I am pleased and very thankful to have received this STTA youth endowment fund as it will have a significant impact on my future development plans and will allow me to further my professional career."