$32k for retired paddler Pang
Pang Xue Jie has received $31,657.50 from the Singapore Table Tennis Association's (STTA) youth endowment fund upon retiring from the national team.
The 25-year-old, who left the national set-up to start a blockchain-related company, said: "I would like to thank STTA for looking after my well-being after my retirement from the sport.
"I am pleased and very thankful to have received this STTA youth endowment fund as it will have a significant impact on my future development plans and will allow me to further my professional career."
