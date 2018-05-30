Team Singapore

$32k for retired paddler Pang

(From left) Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education, and Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling with STTA chief Ellen Lee and Pang Xue Jie. PHOTO: STTA
May 30, 2018 06:00 am

Pang Xue Jie has received $31,657.50 from the Singapore Table Tennis Association's (STTA) youth endowment fund upon retiring from the national team.

The 25-year-old, who left the national set-up to start a blockchain-related company, said: "I would like to thank STTA for looking after my well-being after my retirement from the sport.

"I am pleased and very thankful to have received this STTA youth endowment fund as it will have a significant impact on my future development plans and will allow me to further my professional career."

