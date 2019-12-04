Another milestone for speed skater Cheyenne Goh

Together with Suvian Goh,Victoria Chin and Soo Kar Weng, she also won the bronze in the 3,000m relay.

Cheyenne Goh on her way to the 500m short track speed skating gold medal.

Singapore's first Winter Olympian Cheyenne Goh won the nation's first short track speed skating SEA Games gold medal at the SM Megamall Ice Rink in Manila yesterday.

She improved on her bronze from the 2017 Games in Kuala Lumpur in the 500m, eclipsing Malaysia's Anja Chong - who swept the three women's speed skating events two years ago.

Goh described the win as her biggest high since she became Singapore's Winter Olympics trailblazer at Pyeongchang last year.

The 20-year-old told The New Paper: "I'm very happy. It's a big honour to get the gold for Singapore...

"I'm definitely happy to beat the gold medallist from the last SEA Games...

"I did save a bit more for the final, so I guessed that I could (better my semi-final time).

"It was more important that I do it in the final."

The Canada-based Goh was fastest of the eight skaters in the semi-finals, clocking 47.468 seconds.

She trumped that time in the final, finishing in 46.421 for gold, ahead of Malaysia's Dione Tan (47.594), who finished second, and defending champion Chong (47.657).

Goh was also in action in the 3,000m women's relay, alongside Victoria Chin, Suvian Chua and Soo Kar Weng.

The quartet were unable to better Singapore's silver from two years ago, finishing third in 5min 12.447sec.

Malaysia retained their gold in 4:53.235, with Indonesia snatching silver in 5:03.758.

Goh will have a chance to add to her medal tally in the 1,000m today, an event where she secured silver in Malaysia.

In the men's 500m, Singapore's Lucas Ng finished fifth of eight skaters, clocking 43.933sec.

Thailand's Natthapat Kancharin won in 43.763sec, ahead of Indonesia's Steavanus Wihardja (44.604) and Thailand's Triphop Thongngam (51.810).

Singapore's ice skating squad have already bettered their haul from 2017 with a bronze and two golds - Chloe Ing won the women's free skating last Sunday.

The Republic won one gold, five silvers and a bronze at the last biennial Games.

Asked about medal targets in September, Singapore Ice Skating Association chief Alison Chan told The Straits Times: "One should be safe. Two is hopeful."

On the improved haul, team manager Elly Tan said: "Of course, we are extremely pleased because it is definitely a big improvement from the last Games.

"We're just very much looking forward to tomorrow's races because the South-east Asian countries have been training really hard and we can see that (they) have stepped up their game...

"It is a good competition this year. We hope everyone keeps up the feeling and momentum."

Singapore are second in the ice skating medal tally, just behind Malaysia, who have one more silver.

